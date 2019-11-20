Thomas "Butch" Farrey

July 29, 1945 - November 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Thomas R. "Butch" Farrey, 74, of Janesville, WI, formerly of Benton, WI, died Monday, November 18, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Tom was born on July 29, 1945, in Cuba City, WI, the son of Thomas E. and Rosella M. (Alt) Farrey. He married Bette Jo Dawson in 1968. She preceded him in death on April 27, 2009. He married Alice E. (Baars) Wheeler on August 27, 2018. Tom grew up in Benton and graduated from Benton High School in 1963. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Montana before spending a year in Vietnam. Tom was a member of the Benton United Methodist Church, Benton VFW and Isaac Walton League. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. More recently, he took up kayaking and collecting treasures with Alice.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Farrey, of Janesville, WI; two children, Wendy Jo (Dan) Haun, of Milton, WI, and Brett (Melissa) Farrey, of Madison, WI; siblings: Rosemary (Dick) Burkholder, of Platteville, WI, Luanne (Kenny) Stodden, of Neilsville, WI, and Denny Farrey, of Shullsburg, WI; and four grandchildren: Ashley and Zach Thompson, and Sophia and Jacob Farrey. Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wisconsin with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Cuba City. Friends and family may call from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home before the service. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.