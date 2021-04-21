Thomas B. "Tom" Erickson

August 31, 1953 - April 18, 2021
Leon, WI - Thomas B. Erickson, 67, of Leon, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his home. He was born August 31, 1953, to Bennett Erickson and Marie (Willger) Erickson in Sparta.
Tom graduated from Cashton High School in 1971. He worked at General Motors in Janesville, WI until he retired in 2003. He married Marilyn Miller and they later divorced.
Tom spent the last 35 years with his fiancé, Marsha Krause. When Marsha retired in 2006, they built their home in Leon. He liked fishing and hunting, enjoyed his animals at his home, watching basketball, football, and baseball, and loved socializing with family and friends.
Tom is survived by his children, Tomika Corwin and Amanda (Dominic) Redders both of Janesville, WI; granddaughter, Kayle Redders; fiancé, Marsha Krause of Leon; brothers, Johnny (Mary) Erickson of Sparta, Duane Erickson of Janesville, and Jimmy (Kathy) Erickson of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennett and Marie Erickson.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.