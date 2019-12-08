April 10, 1952 - November 27, 2019

Fort Collins, CO -- Thomas B. Pedersen, aged 67, died on November 27, 2019, in Fort Collins, CO.

A long-time resident of Janesville, he is survived by wife Katherine (Lemkuhl); sons: Thomas, Nicholas, Erik, and Gregory; brothers, Scott and William (Chris); and first wife, Sharon Oldenburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Pedersen.

There will be no service, however donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in his memory are appreciated.