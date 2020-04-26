June 7, 1949 - April 15, 2020
Highlands Ranch, CO -- Thomas Arnold Higgins, of Highlands Ranch, CO, passed away on April 15 in Columbia, MO, with family at his side. He was 70. Born to John and Florence Higgins in Janesville, WI, Tom graduated from Janesville High School in 1967, serving as class president and captain of the football team. He earned a bachelor's degree from Drake University in Iowa, where he served as president of his freshman class and fraternity. He earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado. A born businessman, Tom became a top Amway representative while still in high school, leading a team of 35 adults. He won the national championship for Mr. Future Business Leader of America in 1967.
In addition to serving in the Army National Guard, during the 1970s, Tom worked for the Regional Transportation District in Colorado. He then founded Man's Appearance Center, a salon and hairpiece business in Denver. He led several other business ventures during his career, and in 2002 founded Superior Products of Littleton, Colorado, a successful upscale exterior remodeling company. Among his many accomplishments, Superior Products was recognized as Company of the Year in 2009, and Tom was nominated for Corporate Citizen of the Year in Denver.
Tom shared his life with his wife, Sherry, who preceded him in death, for 44 years. He loved playing golf, following the stock market, fishing and visiting the Rocky Mountains. Tom and Sherry proudly supported Cancer League of Colorado.
Tom is survived by three children: Jenna Higgins Rose (Simon) of Columbia, MO, Blair (Anna) Higgins of Centennial, CO, Tiffany Higbee (Rustin) of Highlands Ranch, CO; a brother, Dan Higgins of Tucson, AZ; and a sister, Sue Lynch of Janesville, WI. He is also survived by four grandchildren.
Memories and condolences may be shared at MillardFamilyChapels.com. Memorial donations may be made to Cancer League of Colorado.