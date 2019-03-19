Thomas Allen Lean

March 20, 1952 - March 15, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Tom is now at rest after defeating the obstacles from cancer for 43 years, he went in peace with his wife and children by his side. Tom was born in Winter Haven, FL, March 20, 1952, to Ivan and Patricia Lean. He grew up in Edgerton, WI, where he collected and rebuilt small engines, worked on cars, was a model train hobbyist, and he loved those and was loved by many. Upon completing high school, he married the love of his life, Debra Plemon in 1973, and expanded his family with two daughters, and many beloved pets. He took employment at Dana Corp. until he was diagnosed with cancer in 1975. Tom was an active member at the Rock River Thresheree for 46 years. He spent many joyful days being surrounded by people and the things he loved most. Tom and family were honored with having a building at the Thresheree named "The Lean Cornmeal Shed." When physically capable, he enjoyed involvement in helping and supporting community organizations. Tom's love for family was his greatest attribute. His other great attribute was his will to fight through his life's challenges like a superhero. Tom was always the first to help others in need. He enjoyed a good conversation, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Tom will be missed by all those who loved him, his wife Debra of 46 years; his daughters, Tonia Potter and Deanna Pederson; sons-in-law, Travis Niles and Matthew Pederson; his grandchildren, Jack and Gabriella Pederson; father-in-law, Richard Plemon, Sr.; brother-in-Law, Richard Plemon, Jr.; brother, Terry Lean; niece, Palyn Lean; and nephew, Dustin Lean. Tom is preceded by his parents; mother-in-law, Juanita Plemon; and others close to him that have passed. He looks forward to talking with them again.

A Celebration of Life service and tribute to Tom will be held on Thursday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Homes 1004 S. Main, Edgerton, WI. Luncheon gathering will be immediately followed at Central Lutheran Church, 100 W. Rollin St., Edgerton, WI

