July 29, 1935 - November 27, 2019

Palmyra, WI -- Thomas A. Wheeler, 84, of Palmyra, WI passed away on November 27, 2019 at AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc, WI. Thomas was born on July 29, 1935, the son of Gerald and Joan (Hall) Wheeler. Tom was a long time, faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmyra. He was also heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus. Tom was a kind man. He lived his faith for all to see. He had a passion for helping those in need. Tom ran his own printing business for the majority of his working career. For leisure, Tom enjoyed a good meal at the Main Street Family Restaurant in Palmyra. He was a regular there for many years. Tom was a good son, brother and friend. He will be dearly missed.

Tom is survived by his brother, Dennis (Luisa) Wheeler; his cousin, Jeffrey Hall; his nephew, Andrew Wheeler; his nieces, Casandra Wheeler and Jennifer Wheeler; and seven grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmyra, WI. Fr. Mariadas Bekala will officiate the Mass. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI. Visitation will also be held on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. Thomas will be laid to rest immediately following the mass in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra, WI. Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com