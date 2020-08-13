September 4, 1936 - August 9, 2020
Janesville/Fort Atkinson, WI -- Thomas A. Kelly, age 83, of Fort Atkinson, died at SSM St. Mary's Janesville Hospital on Sunday, August 9, 2020, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his daughters and grandchildren. Tom was born in Beaver Dam, WI, on September 4, 1936, the son of Daniel and Esther (Schroedl) Kelly. He married Mariette (Bonnie Carwardine) on March 17, 1956, in Rockford, IL and they were married until Bonnie's death on August 2, 2019. Tom served his country in the Army Reserves. He retired from Siker's Furniture after selling furniture for many years, before starting his second career, building and selling houses for Terrace Homes for ten plus years. Tom enjoyed people and projects, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was a good and loyal spouse, father, and friend. He was a member of the Elk's Club for many years, and later joined the Moose Club. Tom loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. All of his children learned how to cast a line and filet a fish! He hosted many family fishing trips and loved spending time with family and friends. Tom was loved very much and will be missed every day.
Tom is survived by his four loving daughters: Theresa Kelly-Arnes (Byron Arnes), Colleen Kelly-Reed (Fran Buggs), Katie Wygans, and Mary Langan; six loving grandchildren: Nadia Czarniak, Nicholas Czarniak, Natasha (Kory) Koput, Patricia Wygans, Jessica Williams, and Danielle Reed; three great-grandchildren: Cayleb Kumbera, Coltyn Koput, and Scarlett Graves; as well as many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three siblings: Joyce (Kelly) Rohloff, Jerry Kelly, and Patricia (Kelly) Hensen, and two sons-in-law, Patrick Wygans and Jim Langan.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com