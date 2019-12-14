Thiel "Dudley" Harrier

October 28, 1954 - December 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Thiel D. "Dudley" Harrier, age 65, of Janesville, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on October 28, 1954, the son of the late Thiel and Gloria (Benage) Harrier. Dudley attended Janesville schools and on April 14, 1989, he married Brenda L. Kilwein who he met in North Dakota. Dudley worked for over 20 years for Roadway Express Trucking Company, retiring due to declining health. Dudley enjoyed traveling, camping and sitting around the campfire, working on cars, visiting with his friends, spoiling his daughter, listening to his favorite music by Queen, and playing with his cat, "Boo Boo". He was also an avid Packer fan and a member of Teamster Local 579.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; and two children, Amber of Janesville and Justin (Kalee), and their three children, of MN; brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Diane Harrier of Janesville; mother-in-law, Eleanor Kilwein; two special boys who knew him as grandpa, Landon and Camden; special nieces, Kacie and Tori; several other relatives; and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister and her husband, Kathy and Tom Frazier; and two brothers, Steve and Brian.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

