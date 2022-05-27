Evansville, WI - Therese Marie Creighton, 65, Evansville, passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born in Monroe, WI, on May 17, 1957, daughter of Wilbur and Nellie McCreedy. She was a graduate of Albany High School. She married Jay Creighton, on June 9, 1979 at St. Patrick's Catholic church, Albany, WI. She spent her career working in various roles as a logistics and consumer services professional with Goldschmidt Chemical, Cummins, and had recently retired from Thermo Fisher Scientific. She enjoyed taking road trips (especially to the beach), dinner and trips to the casino with friends, watching her beloved grandkids play sports, and shopping for the latest perfume and lipstick colors. Her biggest love was spending time with her grandkids and luncheons with her close friends. She is survived by her Fiance and long-time companion of over 25 years, Roger Robinson, Daughter, Bridget Creighton (Damon Hinkle), of Evansville; Stepson, Mark Robinson, of California; Dustin Nipple who was like a son; Grandchildren: Tyler and Alexis Hinkle, Dylan Creighton; Sisters: Janet (Roger) Ellis, and Aggie (Dan) Fenrich; Sister-in-laws: Dar Foulker, Bobbie Hulbert, and Donna Collicott; Nieces: Becky Jorge, Jolene Scofield; Great nieces and nephews: Austin, Savannah, and Syriana; Special Cousins: Ricky (Barb) Clark, and Mary Jane Aebly; and many other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Jay Creighton; Sons: Dale and Jason Creighton; Parents: Wilbur and Nellie McCreedy; Mothers-in-law: Lanore Jones and Ruby (Albert) Raske; Special Cousins: Tracy Clark, David, Peter and Dick Dunphy, and Michael Burkhard Jr.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Thursday June 2, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Albany Wisconsin with Reverend Mark Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Hill Crest Cemetery Albany Wisconsin. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday June 1, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville Wisconsin. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
A natural born nurturer, she was the strongest woman we knew who always put others before herself. She will be remembered as the glue of our family and having a heart of gold. A person we could go to for everything, but most importantly a beautiful soul with a heart-warming smile and laugh that was taken from us way too soon.
