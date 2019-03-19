October 1, 1930 - March 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Therese A. Woods, age 88, of Janesville passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, following a courageous battle with lung cancer, surrounded by her family at her daughter's home in Brodhead. She was born in Janesville on October 1, 1930, the daughter of Edward and Ann (Tobin) Steinke. She graduated from Janesville High School. Therese was united in marriage to Donald R. Woods on April 15, 1950. She was employed for many years by the Parker Pen Company. She was a long-time member of St. William Catholic Church in Janesville and more recently was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton. She was a member of the Women of the Moose and the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. Therese especially enjoyed her time that she resided at the Huntington Place Independent Living Apartments.

Therese is survived by six children: Becky (Alger) Riese (their children, Joni (Chris) Dorr and Adam (Yassi) Riese), Kathleen Woods; Jennifer (Tom) Strunz (their children: Kyle and Hayley Stauffacher and Tanner Strunz), Brenda (Eugene) Jacobson (their son, Erik Jacobson), Mary Benway (her children: Carly, Mitchell, Dylan and Jacy Benway), Richard (Janie) Woods (their children: Tristan, Trey and Leah Woods). Also surviving are five great-grandchildren: Ethan, Colin and Quinn Dorr, Hayven Rundle and Judave Bustamantz-Elbanbuena; three sisters: Lucille DeVita, Rosemary Harnack and Jackie (Dennis) Thompson; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Steinke and Alta Steinke; numerous nieces and nephews; and three very special people in Therese's life:, Wayne, Cale and Morgan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Woods on July 5, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Donald, Thomas and Richard Steinke; and two sisters, Virginia Johnson and Elizabeth Fanning.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton. Father David Timmerman will preside. Entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be at St. Mary Catholic Church Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is honored to be assisting the Woods family.

A special thank you to the Agrace HospiceCare Staff, for the loving care they gave Therese

"We will miss you and always love you. You were a great and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother."