November 3, 1961 - June 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Theresa (T.C.) M. (Garthwaite) Hampton, age 57, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2019. She was born November 3, 1961 in Janesville. T.C. worked in factories, most recently Amtec of Janesville. She enjoyed fishing, camping, anything involving the sun. Crime shows were her passion, and her grandchildren were her everything.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Hampton; her two daughters, Maria Garthwaite, Tasha (Caleb) Henderson; two sons, Joseph Garthwaite and Jacob Richardson of Janesville; her brothers, David Garthwaite and Thomas Garthwaite; her sister, Sandra (Frank) Johnson; many nieces; nephews; and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1308 Laurel St., Janesville