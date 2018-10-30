June 7, 1940 - October 27, 2018
Delavan, WI -- Theresa Margaret Schumacher went home October 27, 2018. She was born on June 7, 1940 to Joseph Hyland and Margaret (Harwood). She graduated from Gateway, and enjoyed working at Lakeland Nursing Home as a cook. She retired from Piggly Wiggly. She enjoyed teh outdoors, her puzzles. She was a very proud survivor of cancer for 17 years. She had nine children: Marvin, Julie "Veronica" (Ron), Jennifer, Bonnie (Robert) Lowell, Rob "Stanley," Sandy, Darwin, and Mary (Mike); 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and one on the way; three sisters: Betty, Julia and Juanita; and brother, Bob. She preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and one sister; one son; and many, many loved ones.
Services are Tuesday, October 30, and 4p.m. and Luther Memorial, 910 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
