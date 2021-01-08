April 18, 1939 - December 29, 2020
Janesville, WI - Theresa M. Blackmon, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at home. She was born in Seattle, WA, on April 18, 1939, the daughter of Robert and Theresa (Elmore) Follette. She attended Bothell High School, in Bothell, WA. On November 11, 1964, Theresa married Elgsburn Blackmon in Long Beach, CA. Together they moved across the United States several times before settling in Janesville, WI. In her youth, she enjoyed seeking out adventure while walking through the woods in Washington. She would travel either on horseback or with her dog. She would swim in any body of water she could find. Her favorite dance was the Jitterbug and she enjoyed telling stories about her life, family, and friends. She will be missed.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Elgsburn; 2 daughters, Rhodabeca (Stewart) Brooks of College Station, TX, and Tori (Jeff) Gilin of Bakersfield, CA; 3 grandchildren: Keagan Brooks, Gabrielle Brooks, and Landon Brooks; sister, Tamara Follette; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons, Napoleon Blackmon and Airick Blackmon; and 2 brothers: Robert "Bobby" Follette and Gerald Follette.
