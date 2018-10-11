May 18, 1921 - October 9, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Theresa Los, 97, of Elkhorn, WI, died Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at her residence. She was born May 18, 1921, in Burum, Netherlands, the daughter of the late Bart and Agnes (DeVries) VanderVeen. She immigrated from Holland when she was thirteen years old. On April 18, 1940 she was united in marriage to Francis Los. He died December 1, 1944, in France, during WWII. Theresa was a member of the Delavan Christian Reformed Church, a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed knitting, art, Scrabble, music, travel and reading. Time spent with her family meant the world to her. Theresa's strong faith in God and saving relationship in Jesus Christ is what got her through the trials and joys of life.
She will be deeply missed by her six grandchildren: Susan (Curt) Knudtson of Elkhorn, Mark (Lisa) VanDyke of Elkhorn, Laura (Gary) Humphrey of Lake Geneva, Jennifer VanDyke of Delavan, Megan (Patrick) McCormick of Elkhorn and Rachel Hamilton of Naples, FL. Twenty three great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Alan VanDyke of Elkhorn; brother, Gus (Jan) VanderVeen of Holland, MI; and sister-in-law, Dorothea VanderVeen of Alto, MI; and by many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of four years, Francis; two daughters, Joanne VanDyke and Elaine (Charles) Hamilton; two brothers, Howard and John VanderVeen and her sister Angie Termaat.
Gathering of family and friends will be held 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday October 13, 2018 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street, Delavan, WI, with Rev. Timothy Kooiman officiating. Private family burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan, WI. Memorials may be made in Theresa's name to Delavan Christian Reformed Church. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
