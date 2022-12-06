Theresa L. "Teri" Ellifson

April 19, 1959 - November 30, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Theresa "Teri" L. Ellifson, age 63, of Edgerton, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at home. She was born in Denver, CO on April 19, 1959, the daughter of Howard and Jackie (Smits) Christiansen. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Design from Colorado State University in 1982. Teri married Dennis L. Ellifson on May 10, 2010, in Janesville. She was property manager for multiple large residential rental complexes in Colorado and Wisconsin. Her career required her to have a Real Estate Broker's License she maintained for over 20 years. She also did some administration work for a few construction companies until her cancer diagnosis. She loved building dollhouses, bowling, riding her Waverunner, swim team when younger, planning dream houses, accounting for different non-profits, and raising her family. Her family was most important to her including her extended family on Denny's side. She was a member of Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton.

To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Ellifson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.