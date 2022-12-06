Theresa L. "Teri" Ellifson

Edgerton, WI - Theresa "Teri" L. Ellifson, age 63, of Edgerton, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at home. She was born in Denver, CO on April 19, 1959, the daughter of Howard and Jackie (Smits) Christiansen. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Design from Colorado State University in 1982. Teri married Dennis L. Ellifson on May 10, 2010, in Janesville. She was property manager for multiple large residential rental complexes in Colorado and Wisconsin. Her career required her to have a Real Estate Broker's License she maintained for over 20 years. She also did some administration work for a few construction companies until her cancer diagnosis. She loved building dollhouses, bowling, riding her Waverunner, swim team when younger, planning dream houses, accounting for different non-profits, and raising her family. Her family was most important to her including her extended family on Denny's side. She was a member of Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Denny; 3 children: Christopher Loghry of Los Angeles now Janesville, Thomas Van Hecker of Milton, and Michael (Shelby) Van Hecker of Milton; 3 step children: Ryan (Jackie) Ellifson of Hellenville, Bethany (Jack) LoPresti of Wauwatosa, and Lindsay (Andy) Zacharias of Edgerton; 8 grandchildren: Lexi, Christian, Alex, Jon, Danny, Rosie, Xavi and Jonah; parents, Howard and Jackie Christiansen; brother, Robert (Gail) Christiansen of Edgerton; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her stepson, Andy Ellifson; and 2 beloved cats, Bugsy and Jamie Marie.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. Visitation will take place on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials in lieu of other expressions of sympathy would be appreciated to Agrace HospiceCare. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
