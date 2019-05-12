Theresa Danielson Wimann

November 16, 1958 - May 7, 2019

Baraboo, WI -- Theresa Dianne Danielson Wimann, age 60, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville. Theresa was born on November 16, 1958 to Dianne Margaret (Lundstrom) Danielson and Dennis Morlin Danielson in Duluth, MN. Growing up, she moved from Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; and finally Janesville, WI, where she graduated from J. A. Craig High School in 1976. She received her Bachelor of the Arts from Augsburg University, her education certification from UW-Whitewater, and Master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction Reading from UW-Madison. Theresa retired from UW-Extension Adams County. She married the love of her life, Bruce Corbin Wimann, on February 22, 1992, with whom she shared a life and a library full of adventures. Together, they were devoted in their faith, family, friendships, and shared an unstoppable curiosity. Her unfailing love found her at Bruce's side during his final year as he battled with prostate cancer. Theresa spent her spare time with her rescue dogs, particularly her English Springer Spaniels, pursuing crafts of all kinds, gardening and genealogy. She loved spending time outdoors, keeping her hands and mind busy, and getting into trouble with her friends. Theresa spent the last two years on a journey with a rare demyelinating autoimmune disease that was as novel as the mysteries that filled her shelves. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on May 7, 2019 in Janesville.

She is survived by her English Springer Spaniel, Miss Belle Pepper; a sister, Denise (David) Wimann; a brother, Robert (Anna) Danielson, all of Janesville; a sister-in-law, Cindy (Jim) Grey of Madison; two nephews, Dennis and Dan Wimann of Wisconsin Dells; and a niece, Dayna Wimann of Janesville. Also surviving are numerous extended family members and close friends. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; her parents; and her mother and father-in-law.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 727 8th St., Baraboo, with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be in Newport Cemetery, Wisconsin Dells, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the English Springer Rescue Association

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rock Haven in Janesville, Agrace Hospice, and her neurologist, Dr. Shaun Shaker, for the wonderful care given to Theresa. A special thank you would is also extended to Miss Belle Pepper's new forever home, Tim, Michelle and Kamron.