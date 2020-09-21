Theodore "Ted" Kobelt

February 5, 1944 - September 15, 2020
Milton, WI -- Theodore "Ted" J. Kobelt, 76, of Milton, WI, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Ted was born on February 5, 1944 in Kansas City, MO, to the late William C. and Naoma (Bugbee) Kobelt. After high school, Ted enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He worked for 38 years for General Motors, retiring as a Supervisor. On December 24, 1966, at Christ the King Church in Kansas City, MO, Ted married Mary Ellen Jolly, who passed away on January 31, 2000. Ted was a member of the Rock River Regulators and was known as "Rock River Ted," St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Beloit Rifle Club and Oak Ridge Golf Course.
Ted is survived by his son, Michael J. (Bridjet) Kobelt of Janesville, WI; granddaughter, Hannah of Janesville; sister, Beverly Mendenhall of Spring Hill, KS; and loving companion of 20 years, Vicki McCarty; his and Mary's Godson, Lukas Astin; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services following Rock County Phase Two 50 % capacity restrictions. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the services. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.