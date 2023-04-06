Theodor H.A. Schuld

February 21, 1927 - April 3, 2023

Edgerton, WI - Theodor "Ted" H.A. Schuld, 96, of Edgerton, WI, passed away early on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Swifthaven. Ted was born on February 21, 1927 in Salem, WI to the late Herman A. and Christine (Foss) Schuld. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy. Ted married Janet Schomburg on March 12, 1972 in Madison, WI. Ted ran "Ted's Auto Repair" in town for many years. After retiring, he decided to work as a greeter at Walmart. Ted loved woodworking and putting together puzzles.

