Theodor H.A. Schuld

Edgerton, WI - Theodor "Ted" H.A. Schuld, 96, of Edgerton, WI, passed away early on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Swifthaven. Ted was born on February 21, 1927 in Salem, WI to the late Herman A. and Christine (Foss) Schuld. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy. Ted married Janet Schomburg on March 12, 1972 in Madison, WI. Ted ran "Ted's Auto Repair" in town for many years. After retiring, he decided to work as a greeter at Walmart. Ted loved woodworking and putting together puzzles.
Ted is survived by his children: Diana Schuld Kuhl and Michele Schuld; two stepchildren: Cindy (Bill) Burt, Dawn (Dan) Strain; 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, special caretaker, Robert "Bob" Nuti, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Janet; and three sisters: Grace Anglemyer, Christine Baumgartner, Evelyn Armstrong.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove with Military Rites. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12 PM until the start of services. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
