Beloit, WI - Terry T. Skaife age 80, of Beloit died Thursday September 8, 2022 in his home. He was born October 1, 1941 to the late Ronald and Francis (Laufenburg) in Dodgeville, WI. Terry graduated from Blanchardville High School, class of 1959. He also attended Madison Business College. Terry married Susan P. Vincent on November 3, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Blanchardville. She preceded him in death on June 20, 2015. Terry was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. He was a Journeyman for UAW from 1965 until his retirement in 2000. Terry was the former part owner of Skaife's Meat Market in Blanchardville. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and being a "grill master". Terry and Susan also enjoyed attending Badger & Packer games and for many years they spent winters in Panama City Beach, FL. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his three children, Tammy Trammel, Shawn (Shelley) Skaife and Michael (Lisa) Skaife; six grandchildren, Nichole, Nicholas, Melissa, Danielle (Thomas), Lauren & Jonathon (Page); seven great grandchildren, Lennox, Hadley, Maevery, Eli, Roman, Kayden & Josie; three step grandchildren, Jordan (Leslie), Karlie & Luke; one step great grandchildren, William; his brother, Donald Skaife; his sister in law, Kathy and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his twin brother, Jerry Skaife and his brother in law, Daniel Vincent.
The family would like to thank, Dr. Emily Robinson, Dr. Tamara Kraemer and especially his granddaughter, Lauren.
Terry's Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 716 ShuLar Lane, Clinton with Father Prabhakar Singereddy officiating. Visitation will be Monday September 12th in the Brian Mark Funeral Home 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. There will be NO visitation at Church. Burial will follow at the Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Stephen's Catholic Church or the Rock Co. Cancer Coalition. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Skaife Family on our website.