July 2, 1949 - July 4, 2021
of Edgerton, WI - Terry S. Schachtschneider, 72, of Edgerton, WI, passed away at his home on July 4, 2021. Terry was born on July 2, 1949 in Edgerton, WI to Herbert and Mary (Simon) Schachtschneider. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1967. On February 10, 1968, Terry married Pamela Galbrecht at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. He worked for Dorsey Trailers, DANA, and retired from General Motors in 2008 when the Janesville Plant closed. He loved meeting his friends at Albion Park, playing horseshoes, cards, watching the Packers and Brewers, and feeding the chipmunks around his house.
Terry is survived by his loving wife; Pamela Schachtschneider of Edgerton, WI; mother: Mary Lingo of Edgerton; children: Rebecca (Rick Potts) Chapman of McFarland, WI, Jessica (Joe) Reilly of Stoughton, WI, Michael Schachtschneider of Edgerton; grandson: Jacob (Kellie) Kienbaum; great-grandchildren: Avery "Rosebud" and Colton Kienbaum; siblings: Steve (Linda) Schachtschneider of North Carolina, Patti (Jim) Gullickson of Edgerton; brother-in-law: Brian (Carol) Galbrecht of NV; sister-in-law: Cheryl (Brent) Hart of Big Bend, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Schachtschneider, sister: Susan; mother and father-in-law: George and Phyllis Galbrecht; son-in-law: Dan Chapman; and Grandma Mabel Schachtschneider.
Memorial services will be held at 6 PM on Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton with Pastor Erik Jelinek officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 4 PM to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Terry's name at a later date. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com