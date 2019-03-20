April 12, 1943 - March 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Terry M. Peterson, age 75, of Janesville, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in LaCrosse, WI, on April 12, 1943, the son of the late Arthur and Marian (Davidson) Peterson. Terry attended High School in Westby, WI, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving until he was honorably discharged on February 2, 1961. On June 18, 1962, he married Carnita Widner, and together they had four children. She predeceased him on June 17, 2013. In his early years, Terry worked as a lineman, and later worked at General Motors, retiring in 1997 with over 30 years of service. Terry was a member of the UAW 95 Retirees. He enjoyed playing pool and participated in many pool tournaments. He was a diehard Green Bay Packer fan, and an avid motorcycle rider. He was a very talented leather craftsman, who made belts, wallets and other leather goods. Terry was also one of the few who did embroidery by hand, a talent that has long passed. Terry's favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spoiling them as only a grandfather can. Terry was a very loving and witty gentleman, with a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his children: Terry Peterson, Jr., Tamie Drake, Melissa Last, and Jeffrey Peterson, Sr., all of Janesville; eight grandchildren he was very proud of; and eight great-grandchildren he adored. He is further survived by his siblings: DuWayne (Carol) Peterson of Belvidere, IL, Deanna (Dale) Stickney of Sparta, WI, Charmaine (Mike Kane) Blank of Janesville, Arthur Peterson of Sparta, WI , Robert (Tena) Peterson of Viroqua, WI, and Mary (Ron) Cottone of Janesville; and his sister-in-law, Janice Whitt of Viroqua, WI.

Funeral Services will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Shields officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

