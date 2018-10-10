November 11, 1952 - September 30, 2018
Richmond, WI -- Terry Lee LeMahieu, age 65, passed away on September 30, 2018 at his home in the Town of Richmond, after a 5-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Terry was born on November 11, 1952 in Sheboygan Falls, WI to Marvin and Lorraine (Rammer) LeMahieu, and grew up on the family farm. He graduated from UW-River Falls with a degree in Plant Science and Horticulture. Following college, he served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Costa Rica assisting farmers in cacao, pepper, vanilla, and achiote production. He worked for many years in agricultural research at Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, East Troy. He also worked at Americold in Darien.
Terry is survived by two sons, Evan LeMahieu of Delavan, and Austin LeMahieu; and Austin's son, Avery LeMahieu of Delavan. Also surviving are four sisters: Janet Glaub, Sandra Hering, Sheila LeMahieu-Ramsey, and Marsha (Jeff) Hildebrand; and two brothers, Peter (Peggy) LeMahieu, and Patrick (Eloise Anderson) LeMahieu; and many nieces and nephews. Terry is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Hering and Wayne Glaub.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MONROE FUNERAL HOME. A memorial fund is being established in his memory c/o Marsha Hildebrand, 3004 Evergreen Pkwy, Sheboygan, WI 53083. Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E Walworth Ave., Delavan, WI is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse