April 1, 1950 - April 24, 2019

Sparta/Janesville, WI -- Terry Lee Hannawell, 69, of Sparta, formerly of Janesville, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home. He was born, April 1, 1950, in Virginia, to Robert R. and Rita M. (Beranek) Hannawell. Terry grew up in Janesville and attended Janesville High School. He worked various truck driving jobs; the latest being R & L Carriers where he retired. Terry found his soul mate in Terri Rogers, and they were married on July 12, 2000. He was an avid NASCAR fan - especially his favorite driver Kevin Harvick. Terry also was a huge Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan.

Survivors include his wife, Terri; son, Bobby Hannawell (Sue Van Prooyen); granddaughter, Sierra Hannawell; mother, Rita (Vern) Berg; brother, Don (Trudi) Hannawell; two sisters, Kim (Bob) Behm and Robbi (Todd) Kaiser; Terri's loving family: brother-in-law, Bruce Rogers and two sisters-in-law, Donna Laube and Diane (Dave) Fancher; his best friend, dog, Chance; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his father; grandson, Brock Hannawell; grandparents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Marjorie Rogers; and his beloved dog, Benji.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Terry's life during a visitation that will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, 106 W. Franklin St., Sparta. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com