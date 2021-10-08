Janesville, WI - Terry L. Smith, 74, passed away at the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veteran's Hospital-Madison on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born January 23, 1947 in Janesville to the late Maynard G. and Irene R. (Cole) Smith. Terry worked for the 3400 Avenue of the Arts as a maintenance tech and then at Shily, Inc, as a hazardous recycling tech, both of which in California. During his time in California he became lifelong friends with Michelle and Dave.
Terry was a man whose most special accomplishment was coming to Christ. Along with that he would serve his church, Roxbury Church of Christ in so many capacities, including van minister to pick up the Sunshine people, usher, communion server, prayer request team, and church golf league. He was also a volunteer with the Salvation Army as a driver for the youth. Lastly, Terry truly enjoyed his coffee clutch with his group of four guys: Steve Thompson, Bill Pember, Dick Thompson, and Bill Matthews.
Terry is survived by his church family and the many mentors he met there; and his too many friends from the class of 1965 to mention but had much love to all of them. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service for Terry will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville with Pastor Jon Grice officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1:00 PM to time of service at church. Full Military Honors will be accorded Terry by the Kienow-Hilt VFW Post 1621. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences. Memorials are appreciated to the Salvation Army. A special appreciation goes out to all the staff at the VA Hospital and Clinic. Along with Tony King.
