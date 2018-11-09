December 3, 1948 - November 7, 2018
Clinton, WI -- Terry L. Jenkins, age 69, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born in Charleston, MO, on December 3, 1948, the son of Aaron and Darlis (Dudley) Jenkins. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division. He and his first wife, Jan, raised three daughters together. He enjoyed reading, working on computers, and was good at fixing anything. He was a wealth of information, so much so that, if asked casually while working on a computer, he would accidentally help his daughter cheat as he answered her history questions. He worked as an electrician at General Motors for 31 years leading to retirement. Terry married Valerie Lenoir on September 14, 2012, and embraced her family as his own. He now had a family doubled in size, but he had plenty of love to go around. His many grandchildren call him "Poppy" or "Pawpaw," and will remember his many hugs and how he always had time for them. His family would like him to be remembered as a man who protected others, gave generously, cared deeply, and loved unconditionally.
Terry is survived by his wife, Valerie; five children: Tina (Greg) Nedland, Robin (Eric Crary) Jenkins, Crystal (Kevin) Keip, Shamika Lenoir, and Devin Lenoir; eight grandchildren: Brianna Janssen, Brooke Nedland, Deontrey Schaffer, Brandon Crary, Ariel Tucker, D-Andre Simms, Davis Nedland, and Clayton Keip; great-grandchild, Andrew Schaffer; three siblings: Donna (Bill) Teubert, Daniel (Sheila) Jenkins, and Janet (Dale) Cox; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry Jenkins.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Verne Luchsinger officiating. Military Honors and Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the Funeral Home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
