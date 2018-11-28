June 22, 1947 - November 25, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Terry L. Jacobs, age 71, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at home. He was born in Elkhorn on June 22, 1947, the son of Lyle and June (Dunham) Jacobs. Terry went on to earn his Bachelor Degree in Zoology from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Terry married his loving wife, Darlene Piccione, in Janesville on October 31, 2018 after 27 years together. Terry grew up in Hanover, he resided in both the Janesville and Beloit areas; and went on to work for General Motors Company.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Jacobs of Beloit; daughters, Jill (Keith) Johnson of Evansville, and Jennifer McGinty of Mount Horeb; mother, June Jacobs of Hanover; grandchildren: Brianna, Brooke, and Brittany Johnson, Mallory and Dawson McGinty; siblings, Rex (Renee) Jacobs of Milton and Pamela (Scott) Riddle of Hanover. Terry is also survived by Darlene's children: Michael Piccione, Brett (Tina) Piccione, and Debbie (Pat) Johnson; Darlene's grandchildren: Brittany, Brenden, Alan, and Andrew Piccione, Tyler, Aiden, and Isaac Johnson, Brianna (Brandon) Loverage, Amber and Brendon Piccione; Darlene's great-grandchildren: Sydney, Colton, Chloe, Cayden, Emma, and Travis; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. Terry is predeceased by his father, Lyle.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Plymouth Hanover Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Homer & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Terry's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Agrace Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
