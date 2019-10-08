April 24, 1936 - September 19, 2019

Evansville, WI -- It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Terry L. Dohs on September 19, 2019. Terry, the son of Lloyd and Maude (Larmer) Dohs, was born on April 24th, 1936.

Terry is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Rick) Kinderman, and Jody (Duane O'Dell) Dohs; his sons, Rodney (Heidi) Dohs, and Randy (Angela) Dohs; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He spent most of his life on the farm, which has been in the family for well over a century, where together with his family they maintained one of the higher producing dairy herds in the area until health issues precipitated sale of their herd. Terry most enjoyed taking care of his dairy herd, pet dogs, pheasant and deer hunting, and attending tractor and truck pulls with family and friends.

Terry had been a resident of The Next Inning assisted living facility in Orfordville for the past three years. His family is so very grateful for the loving care and support provided by The Next Inning staff, and also by the staff of Agrace HospiceCare.

A Memorial Service will be held for Terry on Saturday, October 12, at the Center Town Hall (9119 County Rd A). The hall doors will open at 11 a.m. and the service will begin at 11:30am, with a luncheon and fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's name to Farm Aid (https://www.farmaid.org).