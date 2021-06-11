June 9, 2021
Prairie Grove, AR - Terry John Hesgard, 75, of Prairie Grove, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born November 3, 1945 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Viola Mae Olson Hesgard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sue Ellen Hesgard; stepdad, Wally Bartz; and father and mother-in-law, James and Dorothy Nicks.
Terry retired from General Motors in 1999. He was a member of the UAW, Local 95. He was vice president of the Janesville Bowmans Club. Terry was an avid hunter and fisherman and a Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.
He is survived by his son, Brad Hesgard of Fayetteville; daughter, Amy Abraham and husband Johnny of Prairie Grove; 9 grandchildren, Jordan Harper and husband Brad, Baylee Hesgard, Gabrielle Montgomery and husband Wyatt, Brady Hesgard, Morgan Wunder, Bailee Abraham and fiancé Caleb Montgomery, Layton Hesgard, Dane Wunder and Louden Hesgard; 3 great-grandchildren, Noah, Nova and Oakleigh; siblings, Linda Brink, Rick Hesgard, Debbie Braun, Cheryl Manning and husband Jim, Todd Hesgard and wife Michelle, Sheila Hesgard and Brian Hesgard and wife Kim.
A special thanks to his caregiver, Carlos Smith and Washington Regional Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Beard's Chapel with Pastor David Holmes officiating.
