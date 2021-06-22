June 5, 1946 - June 18, 2021
Beloit, WI - Terry Gorton age 75 of Beloit died Friday June 18, 2021 in his home, after his 20 year battle with cancer. He was born June 5, 1946 to the late Edward and Gertrude (Bollwahn) Gorton in Janesville, WI. Terry attended Janesville Craig High School, class of 1964 then enlisting in the Navy that same year. Most of his service was spent in Vietnam until his honorable discharge. Terry married Marlene Minor on June 22, 1968 at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church. He worked for Beloit Corp for 28 years as an Erector at Research and Development. Terry was never afraid of a hard days work and had many other occupations over the years. He was a member of the VA, and eager to donate to any Veterans organizations that he could. He really enjoyed riding his Harley, and spending time with family. He never hesitated to help someone in need. He will be remembered as a proud patriot a proud father, grandfather who always tried to make you feel loved with a hug, a kiss, or a firm handshake.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Gorton of Beloit; his three children, Kari (Stan) Schmitz of Janesville and their children, Reece & Dalton, Michael (Tonya) Gorton of Barnes, WI and their children, Devin (Allissah) & Abigail and Katie (Eric) Nowak of Clinton and their children, Carley, Kendra & Lexi; his brothers, Bob (Judy) Cone of Florida, Jim (Barb) Cone of Janesville, Ed Gorton of Sussex, WI and Sam (Paula) Gorton of Beloit; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jeff Gorton, his sister Lois Cone, his granddaughter, Olivia Smosarski and other friends and family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Terry. Also a special thank you to the VA Hospital in Madison especially, Dr. Jeremy Kratz and his team.
Terry's Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Ian Stirrat officiating. Friends will be received on Wednesday in the Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment and Full Military Burial Rites will follow in Floral Lawns Cemetery. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Gorton family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit 362-2000