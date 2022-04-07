Terry "Boppa" Haines

Janesville, WI - Terry (Boppa) R. Haines, age 76, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at home under the care of Agrace Hospice Care. He was born on September 28, 1945 in Prairie Du Chien, WI to Herbert and Clara (Craig) Haines. He enjoyed talking about growing up on the home farm, farming with horses, getting his own three-legged milk stool when he was 5 years old, mushroom hunting and of course deer hunting. He graduated from Seneca H.S. in 1963. Terry joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1965, where he was a Communications Center Chief and also a field operator in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge in 1969, he worked for Wisconsin Telephone Co for a short time before becoming a lifetime member of the Iron Workers Union in Madison, WI. He changed professions in 1996, graduating with Honors from WWTC, LaCrosse, WI, as an HVAC Technician, which he performed until his retirement in 2012.
He married his wife of 43 years, Sherri Edwards, in 1977 in Richland Center, WI. She survives him along with twin daughters, Brandeth (Bryan) Schnell of Lansing, IA, and Nicole McGlynn of Janesville, WI; as well as a son, Lance Haines from a previous marriage; sisters: Ruby Hay of Beloit, WI, Ida Ward of Cuba City, WI, Darlene (Walter)Girton of Apache, AZ; a brother, Arthur (Sandy) Haines of Sheridan, WY; a beloved granddaughter, Darby McGlynn of Janesville, WI; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Clara; as well as: Harley Haines, Ruth and Hogie Hogan, Bernard and Mary Haines, Thomas and Joyce Haines, Linda and Gordon McCullick, Richard Hay and Leonard Ward.