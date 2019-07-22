September 30, 1936 - July 17, 2019

Westby, WI -- Terrill "Terri" Sanwick, age 82, of Westby, passed away on July 17, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 30th, 1936 to Charlie and Evenelle (Brendum) Lewison. On August 2, 1956, she married Conrad Sanwick. They moved to Janesville and had three daughters Cathy, Kim, and Ann. She worked for the Parker Pen Company in Janesville, where she later retired. In 1988, they moved to their farmette in rural Westby where they had lived since. She enjoyed crocheting, reading books, collecting cookbooks, and completing word search puzzles. She also enjoyed her daily cup of coffee, and watching TV. There was one thing she loved endlessly; that was her family. She had a heart made of gold, and her 'table talk' advice and conversations could never compare to anyone else (plus her candy dish was always full!). Terri was a very beautiful, special woman.... to a lot of people!.

Terri is survived by her three daughters: Cathy (Arvid) Hanson, Kim (Stephen) Sailsberry, and Ann Morkrid; 12 grandchildren: Jason, Jarrett, Justin (Beth), Adam, Nicole (Jeremy), Trisha, Shaun (Heather), Amber (Richard), Austin (Tasha) and Anna; and 15 great-grandchildren that loved her with all their hearts; sisters: Tania (Mark) Jacobson of Viroqua, Rita Overboe of Arizona, Diane McKibben of California; brother, Robert (Ameila) Lewison of Onalaska; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad; infant daughter, Tabitha; grandson, Jeremy Hanson; granddaughter, Anita Hanson; sister, Barb Everson; three brothers: Chuck, Dennis, Raymond "Butch" Lewison; and her parents; as well as other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22 at 1 p.m. at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Burial will take place in the Viroqua Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. The full obituary and online condolences may be viewed at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Servic of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.