May 20, 1949 - May 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE--- Terri Sue Ross, age 71, of Janesville, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center. She was born in Elgin, IL, on May 20, 1949, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Arlene (Hensel) Poulton. She graduated from East High School in Rockford, IL in 1967. After graduation she went and received her nursing degree from Swedish American School of Nursing in 1971. Her career would span over 40 years caring for many patients at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford, IL, in the ICU at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI, and in critical care at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. She married Stephen Porter on May 23, 2000 and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2009. Terri was an extremely caring person, not only in her career, but in every facet of her life. This was especially seen in the love, support, and friendship she provided her only child, Jada Dainy. Terri was an avid reader and could almost always be found with a book nearby. Terri found great joy in birdwatching and sunsets, and she never missed an opportunity to take in the moments of beauty and enjoy them.
Terri is survived by her daughter, Jada Ross of Janesville; sister, Valerie Craig of Muncie, IN; niece, Teresa (David) Ashcraft of Muncie, IN; dear friend and sister-in-law, Christine (Verne) Sommerville of Edgerton; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother-in-law, Jack Craig, Jr.
A Celebration of Terri's Life will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from Noon until 2:00 p.m. at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A Private Family burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com