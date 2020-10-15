Terri Lynn Bale

June 21, 1964 - October 8, 2020
Beloit, WI - Terri Lynn (Bradley) Bale, age 56, of Beloit, passed away on October 8, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 21, 1964 in Janesville, the daughter of Frederick E. and Barbara (Lubeck) Bradley. She graduated from Janesville Craig High School.Terri was employed as a CNA by local nursing homes, but was most proud of her work as the manager of The Manor in Beloit. She was very active through the years in the Beloit community, and was a member of the Beloit Junior Women's Club. Terri loved antiquing, and, especially, her dog, Snickers.
Terri is survived by her twin sons, Zane E. Bale of Janesville, and Zachary W. (Jane) Bale of Sun Prairie, WI; her mother, Barbara Bradley of Janesville; her sister, Debra (Doug) Arthur; her brothers, Fred (Tammy) Bradley and Andrew (Melissa) Bradley; uncles: James Bradley, Terry Bradley and Peter (Lori) Lubeck;numerous relatives; special friends: Karen Thorson,Berta Whittier, Ron Hellenbrand, and Don Schoening. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick E. Bradley, on December 15, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service led by Pastor David Meding will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, October 19that the funeral home. Private interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville.A special thanks to Terri's Heartland Hospice team for their loving care.