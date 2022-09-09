Janesville, WI - Terri L. Richardson, 69, of Janesville, WI passed away at home Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:20am. She was born February 3, 1953 in Beloit, WI to the late Ronald Easton and Elizabeth (Beggs) Monroe. Terri retired from Rock Haven after 28 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, shooting pool, watching Packer football, and she loved listening to Pink Floyd. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She married Jeff "Bro" Richardson on April 15, 1996 in Las Vegas.
Terri is survived by her husband, Jeff; her sons, Shane (Laurie) Easton and Pat (Holly) Wickersham; two brothers, Tom and Chuck; sister, Barb; stepdaughter, Jessica Richardson; ten grandchildren: Tyler, Jeffry, Caleb, Bailey, James, Mackenzie, Samantha, Liam, Joey, Barron; many great-grandchildren; and her stepdad, Jim. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Phyliss Easton; her mother, Elizabeth Beggs; stepdad, Charles Wendtland; her sisters, Lani and Vicky; brother, Brian; stepdaughter, Audrie; and many others.
There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, September 24th from 1:00pm to 8:00pm at Hanson's Hollow, 1012 W. Happy Hollow Rd., Janesville, WI
The family would love to thank all the doctors and nurses, social workers and Hospice for coming in and helping; and all the people who helped support the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Terri Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.