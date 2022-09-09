Terri L. Richardson

February 3, 1953 - September 2, 2022

Janesville, WI - Terri L. Richardson, 69, of Janesville, WI passed away at home Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:20am. She was born February 3, 1953 in Beloit, WI to the late Ronald Easton and Elizabeth (Beggs) Monroe. Terri retired from Rock Haven after 28 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, shooting pool, watching Packer football, and she loved listening to Pink Floyd. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She married Jeff "Bro" Richardson on April 15, 1996 in Las Vegas.

To plant a tree in memory of Terri Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.