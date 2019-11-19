Terrence "Terry" Smith

October 20, 1944 - August 22, 2019

Cornwall, PA -- Terrence L. "Terry" Smith, 74, of Cornwall, PA, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Rev. Gene Smith, who passed away in 2007. Born in River Falls, WI, on October 20, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Donald D. and Betty Jane (Moss) Chapin. Terry graduated from River Falls High School, and attended the University of Wisconsin, River Falls. Terry was homemaker, Pastor's wife, and very skilled at cross-stitch. She was a member of United Methodist Women, and the Embroiderers' Guild of America, at one time serving as President of her local chapter.

Surviving is her son, Scott M. Smith of Middletown, NY; grandchildren: Terriann Smith, Scott Patrick Smith, and Connor Martin Smith; and a brother, Daniel D. Chapin of Berea, KY. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Heidi Chapin Smith.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cornwall Manor Benevolent Fund, 1 Boyd Street, Cornwall, PA 17016.Www.kreamerfuneralhome.com