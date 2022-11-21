January 31, 1942 - November 16, 2022

Janesville, WI - Terrence 'Terry' Moore, 80, passed away with family by his side on Wednesday evening, November 16, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. He was born January 31, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Eudora (Lancaster) Dowler.

