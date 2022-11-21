Janesville, WI - Terrence 'Terry' Moore, 80, passed away with family by his side on Wednesday evening, November 16, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. He was born January 31, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Eudora (Lancaster) Dowler.
Terry served his country in the U.S. Army being honorably discharged. Terry was a man of all trades-he would do any job asked of him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and even asparagus hunts. Also, Terry enjoyed socializing around town.
He is survived by his wife Sandy Moore; children: Jody Salas (Jose), Sheila Goodwin (Kevin), Todd Moore, Terri Lynn Moore (Jamie), Randy Moore, David Moore (Shannon), Mike, Midge, and Mark; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings: Laura, Sandy Jo, Mel, Danny, and Pam; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Eudora Dowler; the man who raised him-Marlow Martin; brothers Wayne and Randy.
A celebration for Terry will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Full Military Funeral Honors will finish the evening at 6:00 PM by the Kienow Hilt VFW Post 1621. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
The family would like to thank Amy from hospice for her care and compassion she gave to Terry and his family.
