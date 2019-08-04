May 7, 1936 - July 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Terrance L. Howland, age 83, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Terry was born in Beloit, WI on May 7, 1936, the son of Ralph and Lucille (Clapper) Howland. He graduated from Clinton High School, and after graduation enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. While serving in the Air Force, he was trained as an electronic fuel control repairman, serving in Libya for 18 months, and then as an instructor at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL. While stationed in Rantoul, he married Helen Jean Zimborski of Janesville, WI, on September 12, 1959, in Dubuque, IA. Terry worked at Gibbs Manufacturing for 14 years, and retired from Gilman Engineering after 27 years.

Terry is survived by his four children: Cindy (Lee) Pernot, Lisa Porter, Susan Larson (Russ Zueger) and Terri (Larry) Fay; 13 grandchildren: Mitchell Pernot, Sarah Pernot, Daniel Pernot, Kathryn Pernot, Alex (Mandi Kilcoyne) Porter, Kevin (Brittany) Porter, Ryan (Nicole) Porter, Lindsay Larson, Nicholas Larson, Jeff Larson, Laura (Matt Pilling) Larson, Salina Fay, Brad (Amber Annen) Fay; three great-grandchildren: Kaydence Larson, Brodey Menz, Penn Porter, and another expected in October; along with many other family and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, (in 2015); and his parents.

As per Terry's wishes, there will be no services. A private graveside ceremony with Military Honors will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Terry's family would like express their sincere gratitude to the staff members at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, for all of their compassionate care and loving kindness. A special thank you to Leslie and Ashley, for their indispensable comfort and guidance.