Terrance A. Mahoney

Black River Falls, WI - Terry Mahoney, age 79, peacefully passed away Tuesday May 24 at Rainbow Hospice Care with his sons by his side.
Terry was born in San Francisco, the son of Jane Cummings (Behling) and Charles Mahoney. He lived in Black River Falls during retirement after building his family in Fort Atkinson.
Following in his grandfather's footsteps Terry enjoyed a forty-year career in railroading as a conductor on both freight and passenger trains. He was blessed to have a career doing what he loved with his railroad brotherhood. He signed on with the Milwaukee Road when he was twenty and retired from Metra almost twenty years ago.
When not working Terry enjoyed spending time with his sons - hunting, fishing, camping, and restoring cars. Sports were also a big part of his life as he enjoyed watching his boys, coaching his boy's teams and founding the Fort Youth Tackle Football League.
Terry always said his children were the best part of his life referring to them as his "pride and joy." Terry is survived by his sister, Lynn (Jim) Horton; five children, Deborah (David Sheeks) Leander, Terry (Sandy) Beggs, Mark (Casey) Mahoney, Steven (Angela) Mahoney and Joshua (Courtney) Mahoney and six grandchildren, Kendall, Kyle, Maddie, Patrick, Mia, and August. He also has five fur-grandchildren, Jaxson, Toby, Maisey, Lexi, and Jesse.
Dad, you may not be here with us anymore, but the values of hard work and "anything worth doing, is worth doing right," lives on through us every day. Thank you for being such a great role model.
There will be no memorial and donations may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care or the Fort Youth Tackle Football League.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.