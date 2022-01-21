September 13, 1950 - January 19, 2022
Janesville, WI - Teresa Terrill died on January 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. Teresa was born in Janesville, WI on September 13, 1950, to Milton Charles and Patricia (Cronin) Terrill. She attended St. John Vianney Catholic School and went on to graduate from Janesville Craig High School. Teresa spent twenty years working in property management in Chicago, where she made many lifelong friends. Teresa loved Chicago and was always happy when she could share "her" city with friends and family. Her love for the Windy City did not extend to its football team, however, and she took great pride in betting on her hometown Packers during all of the years she lived in Chicago. She believed it was never too late to pursue a dream, and with that mindset, she decided to return to school in her 40s, earning a Bachelor's degree in nursing. She returned to Janesville and earned a Master of Nursing degree from UW Madison, and she then went on to become a nurse practitioner at Mercy Hospital. While providing end-of-life care for her mother, Teresa went on to earn a Master of Psychology degree, also from UW Madison. Teresa worked at Genesis Counseling and later in private practice as a counselor. Teresa was a loving sister, daughter, aunt, great-aunt, friend, and comforter who helped and advocated for so many people in various aspects of her life. She listened closely with a full and open heart, and her ability to view situations logically and find solutions were her greatest strengths. Throughout her life, she pushed boundaries, limits, and even buttons. She was a staunch feminist, and the independence she embraced was present even in her final days. Teresa had a wonderful sense of style and stellar taste in music. She gave the world's best hugs and knew how to have a great time. She loved her nieces and nephews with her whole heart and took delight in being an integral part of their lives. She was particularly generous in showing them what it meant to be heard, have fun, and laugh --- especially on the many memorable summer trips to Great America.
Teresa is survived by her family: Judy (Duncan) MacDonald, Mary Green, Nancy Joan Terrill, Jim (Nancy) Terrill; brother in-law, Wayne Rupnow; sister in-law, Debbie Terrill; nieces: Margaret Graham, Laura (Jimmy) Patten, Carrie (Griffin) Kidd, Heather (Dan) Powell, Jennifer Rupnow, Becky (Kevin Schafer) Rupnow, Megan MacDonald; nephews: Stephen (Mary) Terrill, Jeff (Ellie) Terrill, Scott MacDonald, Dan Rupnow, Peter (Catherine Howley) Terrill, John (Emily McMahon) Terrill; step-nieces: Andrea Wredberg, Tracy Davis and Julie Tamblingson-Francke; step-nephew, Rick Tamblingson; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; aunts and uncles; her brothers, Tim and Steve Terrill; sister, Jeanne Rupnow; brother in-law, David Green; nephews, Charles and Todd Terrill; sister in-law, Pat Terrill; and her beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Corky.
Teresa's loving arms, warm laugh, beautiful smile, and gorgeous baby blue eyes will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know and be loved by her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made in Teresa's name to the UW Madison Carbone Cancer Center 600 Highland Ave. Madison, WI 53705 or https://secure.supportuw.org/give/?custom=med04&group=carbone. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com