Teresa "Terri" Hanson

August 31, 1952 - January 17, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Teresa "Terri" Marie Hanson, age 67, of Janesville, WI, passed away at her home on January 17, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in Beloit, WI on August 31, 1952, the daughter of Gerald and Leona (Draves) Spohn. She married David C. Hanson Sr. on March 20, 1971. Terri enjoyed being a homemaker, and especially liked to cook large meals for her family. She also enjoyed caring for her flowers around her home. She was a member of Women of the Moose.

Terri Hanson is survived by her husband, David C. Hanson, Sr.; two children, Heidi Hanson and David C. Hanson, Jr.; five grandchildren: Brandon Raiche, Brianna Raiche, Miranda Hanson, Maxwell Hanson, and Samuel Hanson; her brothers and sisters: Timothy Spohn, Sue (John Darling) Spohn-Darling, William (Sheila) Spohn, Lori Spohn as well as other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Spohn.

A memorial gathering to honor Terri's life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville.

