Teresa "Teri" Martin

May 12, 1962 - June 2, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Teresa (Teri) Lynn Martin, age 57, passed away, surrounded by her family early on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1962 in Cuba City, WI, the daughter of Gary and Jane Foht. She graduated from Cuba City High School in 1980 as a part of the National Honor Society. She was united in marriage on September 25, 1982 to Steven Dean Martin. Teri was a devoted employee at Union Bank and Trust Company in Evansville for over 34 years. She will always be remembered for her love of fountain sodas and peanut M&Ms. Teri was such a proud Mom and Grandma! She loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart, and would do anything for them. She was the most giving, kind-hearted person one would ever meet.

Teri is survived by her husband, Steve of 36 years; children: Chad (Kaelyn) Martin, Cori (Matt) Naatz and Tanya (Timmy) Porter; grandchildren: Rowan, Zander, Neilsen, Zoey and Trace; parents, Gary and Jane; two sisters, Jodi (Ted), Sherri (Greg); two brothers, Tim, and Tom (Lori); two sister-in-laws, Donna (Jeff), and Kay (Mike); three brother-in-laws: Michael (Gayle), Ron (Linda), Dale (Lynn); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Betty Martin; father-in-law, Neil Martin; two brothers-in-law, Keith and Bob Martin; and Special Friend, Debbie Matzke.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center.