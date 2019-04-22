September 6, 1933 - April 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Teresa I. Reis, age 85, of Janesville, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Teresa was born in Milwaukee on September 6, 1933; the daughter of Leonard and Hatti (Novak) Osmanski. She was a 1950 graduate of Riverside High School in Milwaukee, and Teresa was married to her loving husband, Richard M. Reis, Sr. in Milwaukee on July 7, 1951. Teresa worked as secretary for Northern Conveyer for many years, and went on to work as a sales associate at J.C. Penny's in Janesville, where she made many dear friends. Teresa always looked forward to Christmas as it was her favorite holiday that brought her beloved family together. Richard and Teresa were members of the Janesville Country Club, where they enjoyed time golfing with friends. Teresa was a faithful member of St. William Catholic Church where she selflessly volunteered her time often on behalf of her children and Church community. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and dear friend.

She is survived by her children: Sharon Hoeft of Janesville, Charlene (Michael) Wittlieff of Janesville, Sandy (Tom) Horne of Valparaiso, IN, and Richard M. Reis, Jr. of Janesville; grandchildren: Heidi (Andy) Jegerlehner of Janesville, Greg (Deanna) Hoeft of Footville, Eric Hoeft of Carmel, IN, Jon Ross Wittlieff of Janesville, Nicole (Jared) Schultz of Janesville, April (Brad) Chassee of Huntsville, AL, Andy (Courtney) Horne of Woodbridge, VA, Katie (Cory) Molchan of Valparaiso, IN; 11 great grandchildren; beloved dog, Sophia; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Teresa is predeceased by her husband, Richard in 2013; her parents; sisters, Stephanie and Eleanor; and dear friends, Marilyn Reinders and Barbara O'Leary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with Rev. James Leeser officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home and will continue on Wednesday at Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Entombment will follow the Mass on Wednesday to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com