October 14, 1953 - July 10, 2021
Delavan, WI - Ted Caucutt age 67, of Delavan, died in Whitewater at Glenwood at Mulberry Memory Care Facility on July 10. Ted was born in Madison, Wisconsin, to loving parents Ronald and Charlene Caucutt on October 14, 1953. He has two older brothers Ronald and David who shared many adventures together. The brothers have been lifelong friends.
Ted first heard the Gospel message of salvation when he was a senior in high school and later came to repentance and salvation while in his freshman year of college at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The LORD provided a roommate who prayed for him and showed him how to get involved in Bible study. While in his second year of college, another roommate discipled him in Bible study, memorization as well as evangelization of lost souls. Ted graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from UW-River Falls and a Masters of School Administration from Maranatha Baptist University.
Ted and Jean (Owens) were high school sweethearts and were married on August 18, 1973. What fun to graduate college together and begin a life-long ministry in education. God used Ted to minister in private Christian schools in three states: Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan. Ted worked in the Delavan-Darien School District as a substitute teacher. He and Jean managed to rear five children whom Ted loved dearly. Joshua, Jonathan, Jill, Timothy and Joy were blessed to have a father such as Ted. He and Jean remained sweethearts until the end.
Jean and family are thankful for the support provided by the Alzheimer's Organization, the loving care provided by the many care givers of Glenwood at Mulberry memory facility in Whitewater, WI. Rainbow Hospice, Jefferson, WI, provided excellent support and care during Ted's last few months.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; son, Joshua (Sarah) Caucutt of Denver, CO, son, Jonathan (Kim) Caucutt, Watertown, WI, daughter, Jill (Kevin) Thompson - Beloit, WI, son, Timothy (Alicia) Caucutt US Navy currently serving at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and daughter, Joy (Jared) Meyering in Watertown, WI. He is also survived by his mother, Charlene Caucutt; brothers, Ronald (Diane) Caucutt, and David (Maureen) Caucutt. He is also survived by his 20 grandchildren, Elise, Eliana, Elijah, Courtney, Cara, Cassie, Tony, Tommy, Davontae, Leroy, Aeson, Treyton, Aliya, Colton, Merrick, Mason, Quinn, Kennedy, Ivy and Autumn. Ted was preceded in death by his father, Ronald J. Caucutt.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at East Delavan Baptist Church, 3205 Theatre Road in Delavan. Visitation will take place from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at East Delavan Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to East Delavan Baptist Church of Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com