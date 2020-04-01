June 3, 1983 - March 26, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Teage Tony Marko, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born June 3, 1983, in Janesville, WI, the son of Randal P. Marko and Iann Y. (Couey) Millard. He loved fishing, riding motorcycles, and working on cars. Teage truly loved anything that had wheels and a motor. He was a jack of all trades and had a huge heart. Teage's favorite moments in life were standing on a bank, fishing pole in hand, with his son, brother, or best friends. He had a talent with his quick witted comments to make people belly laugh until it hurt. Anyone who knew Teage usually had to ask "what" many times but, to know Teage was to know his language.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Randal and Lisa Marko; mother and stepfather, Matt and Iann Millard; son, Mayson Marko; nephew, Trevin Marko; brother, Trenton (Tauna) Marko; two stepbrothers, Dan (Ashlee) Kerl and Josh Kerl; grandparents, Wayne and Patricia Marko; many uncles; aunts; cousins; and friends; special friends include: Nicole (mother of his son), Niki, PJ Scott, and Seth Nickel. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Nadean Couey; uncle, Jeffrey Marko; nephew, Treston Marko; and best friend, Steven Becker.
Due to COVID-19, visitation is limited to immediate family members only. There will be a celebration of life to be determined at a later date.