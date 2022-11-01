Stoughton, WI - Tara Nancy Eberts Brown passed away at home on October 25, 2022 after a one year courageous battle with glioblastoma. She was born in Swan River, Manitoba, Canada on October 16, 1953 to Audrey and Monty Eberts.
She attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where she graduated with a degree in business and met her future husband Michael G. Brown. After graduation she worked 17 years for Wisconsin Power and Light. She then decided to stay at home and devote herself full-time to raising her two sons, Chris and Nic. Later in life she took a position at the University of Wisconsin Small Business Development Center where she stayed until her retirement this past year.
Tara had many passions in life. Along with enjoying her family and friends she cherished spending time with her sisters Tannis and Tracy. She took several trips to Santa Fe and enjoyed spending time in Northern Wisconsin taking long walks with her husband Mike and their dog. She also enjoyed riding her Harley with friends, reading, going to art shows and decorating her home. Santa Fe, NM was like her second home. She and Mike made trips out West for many years.
Tara spent her final days at her home in Stoughton under the watchful and loving care of her husband Mike. Her house was like living in a tree house. She enjoyed spending her days under the big oak tree in the middle of her deck entertaining friends and family who came to visit.
Tara is survived by her husband Michael; her sons, Christopher and his wife Rami and granddaughter Davie Anne, Nicholas and his fiancé Annie; sisters, Tannis and Tracy along with brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Tara's life will be held from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at her home. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. A special thank you to the staff of Agrace, and to Doctors Ankush Bahtia and Steven Howard.
To quote the Tin Man: "A heart is not judged by how much you love: but by how much you are loved by others". Tara had a vibrant spirit and a beautiful heart. She was truly loved and will be missed beyond measure.
"Green eyes, blue skies, the wind won't let you down. Running so free, so much to see, I hope you never have to touch the ground. The whole world was lucky to have you around."