Waukesha, WI - Tara Lee Warden, 70, of Waukesha, WI, passed away peacefully with family at her side, on February 3, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. A private service was held by the family.
She was born in Superior, Wisconsin, April 15, 1951 to Kathryn Jane (McNamara) Warden and Robert Harrison Warden. Tara graduated from West High School in Green Bay, WI in 1969 and later earned a certificate as a dental assistant from Green Bay Technical College in 1971 and a dental lab technology license from Milwaukee Technical College in 1972. She worked for twenty-five years as a dental assistant in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Walworth counties, retiring in 2017.
Tara was preceded in death by her mother and father, Kathryn Jane McNamara and Robert Harrison Warden. She is survived by her sisters: Marcia Gabriel (Don) of Charlotte; NC, Nancy Doerring (Kirk) San Diego, CA; and Robin Warden (Jim Waters) of Spruce Pine, NC and her special friend, Doug Marling of Janesville, WI. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Mark and Paul Gabriel; Tara, Jon, Adam and Beth Doerring.
Tara deeply loved her family and had a special fondness for animals and nature. She will be remembered for her kindness and affection to all family and friends. Her exuberant spirit, which could light up a room upon her entrance, will continue to shine in the hearts Tara touched. This poem is written to honor her memory.
Because I loved so deeply, I will grieve so deeply.
Loneliness and sorrow form mighty waves,
Sweeping me into an ocean of tears.
Unexpectedly, a memory whispers while sleeping.
Tender and warm; Comforting and dear.
A smile appears. While time passes,
More thoughts bring stories of joy and laughter.
The very reason for our being
Together.
Let me grieve. Let me smile.
Let me laugh with you once again.
For there will never be another you.
K. Larson
