March 2, 1970 - October 30, 2020
Janesville, WI - Tanya Dee Fritz, 50, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at home. She was born March 2nd, 1970 in Madison, WI. Tanya Dee enjoyed music with a passion. She was player of piano, violin, and recently picked up drumming, but her main passion was her voice. She earned a degree in music, with emphasis on voice from UW.
She is survived by many friends that will always remember her, including: Michael Herring, Joel Templeton, Don Wecker, and Russ Degan. She was predeceased by her parents, Gary and Joyce Fritz.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.