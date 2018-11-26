December 7, 1970 - November 21, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Tammie L. (Spahos) Frank, 47, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 in her home. She was born December 7, 1970, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Dennis and Joan (Ambrose) Spahos. Tammie was a 1989, graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Robert L. Frank on September 8, 2012, in Beloit, WI. Tammie was employed by Robert W. Baird and First National Bank. She enjoyed fishing, canoeing, vacationing, training her dog, and going to church. She was a member of Central Christian Church.
Survivors include her husband, Robert L. Frank of Beloit, WI; her parents, Dennis and Joan Spahos of Beloit, WI; brother, Brian (Bekki) Spahos of Clinton, WI; nieces, Kaitlyn and Carrissa Spahos of Clinton, WI; sister-in-law, Linda (John) Bauer of East Troy, WI; beloved pets: Bennie, Andrew and Sam.
She was predeceased by her grandparents.
Funeral service for Tammie will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, November 30, 2018, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
