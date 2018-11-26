Tammie L. (Spahos) Frank

December 7, 1970 - November 21, 2018

Beloit, WI -- Tammie L. (Spahos) Frank, 47, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 in her home. She was born December 7, 1970, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Dennis and Joan (Ambrose) Spahos. Tammie was a 1989, graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Robert L. Frank on September 8, 2012, in Beloit, WI. Tammie was employed by Robert W. Baird and First National Bank. She enjoyed fishing, canoeing, vacationing, training her dog, and going to church. She was a member of Central Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband, Robert L. Frank of Beloit, WI; her parents, Dennis and Joan Spahos of Beloit, WI; brother, Brian (Bekki) Spahos of Clinton, WI; nieces, Kaitlyn and Carrissa Spahos of Clinton, WI; sister-in-law, Linda (John) Bauer of East Troy, WI; beloved pets: Bennie, Andrew and Sam.

She was predeceased by her grandparents.

Funeral service for Tammie will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, November 30, 2018, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse