Janesville, WI - Tami J. Wescott, age 53, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville after a courageous long battle against diabetes. She was born in Janesville on December 1, 1969, the beloved daughter of Thomas and Jean (Winterrowd) Wescott II. She was a 1987 graduate of Craig High School. Tami worked for many years for Monterey Mills and in the shipping department for Grainger. She was an avid bowler. While Tami never had children of her own, she thought the world of her nieces, Brianna and Dalaney, as well as her many "fur babies" over the years who she adored.
Tami is survived by her mother, Jean Wescott; sister, Traci; brother, Thomas; nieces, Brianna and Dalaney; special aunts and uncles: Sue (Dave) Neumann, Vicky (Dennis) Brasel, Betty (John) Halverson and Bill (Cathy) Winterrowd; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Wescott; grandparents; Beverly Winterrowd and Viola Wescott; and uncle "Freddie" Neuman.
A Celebration of Tami's Life will be held at a later date. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
