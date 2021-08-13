Tamara A. "Tammy" Macdonald

Milton, WI - Tamara "Tammy" A. Macdonald, age 59, of Janesville, WI passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center. Tammy was born on March 13, 1962 in Janesville; the daughter of Thomas and Dolores (Meicher) Karleski. She graduated from George S. Parker High School in 1980 and married James J. Macdonald on October 1, 1994. Tammy spent 35 years working at BMO Harris Bank in Treasury Management, retiring in 2017. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She served as a member of the Board of Directors for the United Way and served on the Board of Mercy Assisted Care in Janesville. She enjoyed spending time with her husband in Arizona at their second home, playing golf, cooking, exploring and having the grandkids around for pool time and more.
Tammy is survived by her husband, James Macdonald; her children: Brian J. Macdonald and Kathryn M. (Jerry) Davis; and 4 grandchildren: Alyia Macdonald, Samuel Macdonald, Griffin Davis and Braaten Davis; sister: Terri (Dennis) Schultz, Dolly Quaerna, Denise (Tim) Quade and Dede (Dan) Bucholz; and brothers: Ted (Charlene) Karleski, Dave (Julie) Karleski and Dan (Peggy) Karleski; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas J. Karleski; her mother, Dolores Karleski; and brother, Tom Karleski.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. An urn committal will immediately follow the service to Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice Care for the love, care and support they gave to Tammy.
To plant a tree in memory of Tamara Macdonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
